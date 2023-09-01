Marvel Just Shifted Around Most of Its Disney+ Shows (Again)

Season two of the Marvel Studios show Loki is still set to hit Disney+ next month, but everything after that just got thrown in a blender. Some shows are coming earlier, some are coming later, and some are not coming at all. At least for a while.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the schedule shifts as follows. What If...?, the animated show entering its second season, will now be the only other Marvel show hitting Disney+ this year. It’ll be out sometime around Christmas Day. Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff starring Alaqua Cox, was supposed to drop in November but now has moved to January 2024. That’ll be followed by the long-awaited, highly anticipated X-Men ‘97. The animated series will arrive sometime in early 2024. The WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness not only has a new release plan, it’s got a new name. The show will now be called Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and won’t be out until f all 2024.

Advertisement

That’s what’s coming, at least for now, but there are also a bunch of shows on temporary hold. Ironheart, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spinoff starring Dominique Thorne, finished filming but, for some reason or another, can’t be finished until after the strikes. Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man were both in production as the strikes happened, and had to be shut down. So none of those have any official timeframe anymore.

So what does all these mean for Marvel as a whole? Well, first of all, that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige should call his boss, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and yell at him to make a fair deal with the writers and actors. The company is obviously beginning to feel it. Short of that happening, what most fans expected in terms of Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU is going to be stretched out even further.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.