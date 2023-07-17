Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con

Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con

The actual Kevin Feige won't be there—but his robot counterpart from She-Hulk will be, thanks to 100% Soft.

Germain Lussier
Comments (1)
a toy of the robot kevin
The leader of Marvel Studios in She-Hulk, K.E.V.I.N., is coming to Comic-Con.
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, the one who comes to San Diego Comic-Con most years with gobs of exciting news about future projects, won’t be at the convention this year. Which is disappointing. But, for fans hoping for maybe another leader of Marvel Studios, artist 100% Soft is happy to oblige. He’s bringing to the Con, for the first time ever, K.E.V.I.N.

You remember K.E.V.I.N.—the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus that runs Marvel Studios in Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The surprising meta character made a memorable appearance in that show’s first season finale and now he’s got his very own toy.

K.E.V.I.N. is part of 100% Soft’s Megamoji series, which made its debut right here on io9. It measures 3 x 3.4 x 3.8 inches and is available exclusively at 100% Soft’s booth—1335—at San Diego Comic-Con. It costs $16, is limited to one per person, and any leftovers will become available on the 100% Soft online store.

That’s one photo above, but you can see many more in this slideshow.

K.E.V.I.N Front View

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
All Hail King K.E.V.I.N, Lord of the Megamojis

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
K.E.V.I.N Front Right View

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
K.E.V.I.N Side View

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
K.E.V.I.N Side View 2

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
K.E.V.I.N Back Side

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
K.E.V.I.N Other Side View

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
K.E.V.I.N Other Side View 2 (Electric Boogaloo)

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
K.E.V.I.N Front Left View

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
K.E.V.I.N and Box

Image for article titled Marvel Studios President K.E.V.I.N. Is Coming to Comic-Con
Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios
