Yelena Belova Prepares for the Spotlight with White Widow Comic

Before the Black Widow movie came out in 2021, it was pretty clear that Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova would be stepping into the role of badass super spy after Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanov ended her run with Avengers: Endgame. Though she was last seen as a minor villain in Hawkeye, she’s set to return as a full-on lead character with Thunderbolts, whenever that releases. Until that day eventually comes, Marvel Comics plans to do what it does best: pave the way for the character’s big screen come up with a new comic run or two.



Officially revealed on Friday, Yelena is getting to star in her own comic using her current White Widow moniker. The four-issue miniseries from novelist Sarah Gailey (The Echo Wife, Eat the Rich) and artist Alessandro Miracolo (Red Sonja, Star Wars: Yoda). In case you haven’t been keeping up with Yelena’s specific comic book nonsense in the last few years, she was killed in 2018's Tales of Suspense revival, and then brought back to life, albeit thanks to several clones. Most of those clones ended up dying, but the one that didn’t decided to go do her thing, doing a little team up with both Red Guardian (who also showed up in the Widow movie and will return in Thunderbolts), and later teamed up with her idol Nat in the latter’s 2021 Black Widow solo comic.

Advertisement

The new White Widow mini will see Yelena try her hand at being a hero, and chart her future from there. Speaking to The Mary Sue, Gailey wrote that they were “beyond exhilarated to launch White Widow into her own series! Yelena Belova is an incredible character who deserves independence, community, and the opportunity to kill on her own terms. [...] I can’t wait for the world to see what Alessandro and I have in store!”



Advertisement Advertisement

White Widow will begin its limited run on November 1.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.