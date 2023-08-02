The Meg | Digital Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Let’s be real: you probably don’t need to have seen The Meg to follow The Meg 2, but it’s well worth watching if you’re in the mood for some monster-movie-at-sea hijinks. Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure) directed this 2018 crowd-pleaser that pits a world-weary rescue diver (Jason Statham) against a gigantic megalodon shark—suddenly back from extinction after breaking free of its murky home below the Mariana Trench—and the even more gigantic second megalodon that sneaks out behind it. (Streaming on Max)