Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Microsoft

Three Decades After Launch, Microsoft's WordPad Is Headed to the Trash Bin

The text editor will no longer be available on future Windows software and won't be supported with updates.

By
Nikki Main
Comments (5)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Microsoft is removing its WordPad feature from future Windows software
Image: MagioreStock (Shutterstock)

Microsoft is deprecating its WordPad software from Windows, leading to the end of a decades-old staple, the company announced on Friday. WordPad will no longer be available on future versions of Windows and Microsoft says it will no longer update existing software.

Watch
Warning! Microsoft Wants ChatGPT to Control Robots Next
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Google’s Antitrust Case Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to AI
January 31, 2023
Teenage Cybercrime Gang LAPSUS$ Strikes Again
April 1, 2022

WordPad was first introduced nearly 30 years ago for Windows 95, but in 2020, it was downgraded to an optional feature, meaning users could choose to delete WordPad from their system.

Advertisement

Microsoft redirected users to Microsoft Word and Windows NotePad as an alternative to the now-defunct WordPad. In a blog post listing its deprecated features, the company said: “WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows.” It continued: “We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.”

Microsoft did not explain in the post why it is removing WordPad and did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for additional information.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The program was a free feature that could be used as a replacement for Microsoft Word, which requires a paid subscription plan to download the software. While WordPad has much of the same basic functionality as Word, it doesn’t include obligator features such as spellcheck.

The company recently released updates for Notepad, which is also free, and noted in its post that “new versions [of Windows] also remove features and functionality, often because they’ve added a newer option.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft also disabled its voice-assistant software, Cortana, and replaced it with voice access software for consumers to “control their PC and author text using their voice.”