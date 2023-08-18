Get Another New Look at Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron

Get a look at Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in Amazon’s new sci-fi thriller Foe. Archer heads to England in new details about the last season. Plus, Netflix gives us one last look at Disenchanted’s own finale, and when to expect a return to Adventure Time in Fionna and Cake. Spoilers now!



Love Is the Monster

Deadline reports Madeline Zima (Doom Patrol) and Leonardo Nam (Werewolf by Night) are attached to star in Love Is the Monster, a folk-horror film inspired by Finnish mythology from Sound of Violence director, Alex Noyer. Based on a script bv Noyer, Hannu Aukia and Blair Bathory, the story “centers on couple Ana (Zima) and Justin (Nam) who, rocked by infidelity, attend an exclusive couples retreat in Finland under the golden rays of the summer’s midnight sun. They join other couples from other parts of the world to experience the transformative teachings of the shaman and healer, Tiina, inspired by the ancient Finnish goddess of love and fertility, Lempo. But the idyllic setting soon takes a turn.” Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Kimberly-Sue Murray, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Milla Puolakanaho, Tatu Sinisalo and Sheila Mccarthy co-star.

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli has released another image from Hiyao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, now scheduled to make its US premiere at this year’s New York Film Festival.

Foe

Amazon has also released a few new images from Foe, the apocalyptic marital thriller starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre.

My Animal

Teenage werewolves fall in love in the trailer for My Animal, starring Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Amandla Stenberg, Heidi von Palleske, Cory Lipman, Charlie & Harrison Halpenny, Joe Apollonio, Scott Thompson, Dean McDermott and Stephen McHattie.

My Animal | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Archer

Archer travels to England to stop a thief stealing cursed artifacts in the synopsis for “Plaque Removal,” the third episode of his final season at FXX.

Archer, Lana and Zara travel to England to stop a thief who is stealing possibly-cursed artifacts. Can Archer break the curse before it breaks him? Written by Asha Michelle Wilson.

One Piece

Netflix has released five new character posters of the Straw Hat crew as they appear in its upcoming One Piece series.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

AMC has additionally released two posters promoting Daryl Dixon’s self-titled Walking Dead spinoff.

Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake

Elsewhere, Fiona and Cake return for a new adventure this August 31 on MAX.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake | Official Trailer | Max

Disenchantment

Finally, Bean vows “to kill [her] mom and get on with [her] life” in a new trailer for the final season of Disenchantment.

Disenchantment: The Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix

