Monster High Delivers Ghoulish Glam for Mattel's '12 Days of Fandom'

It’s day four of Mattel’s “ 12 Days of Fandom” leading up to a celebration of collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con 2023—and io9 has a spooky yet stylish Monster High doll to reveal today.

Here’s the con exclusive reveal of Monster High’s Freak du Chic Draculaura. The original Monster High doll makes her Freak du Chic collection debut in a beautiful pink and black harlequin look, with death-defying “acro-bat” posing capabilities to lean into that goth circus vibe.

She even comes with a little bat!

Mattel toy designer Rebecca Shipman revealed some additional details about the release. “The original Freak du Chic doll line was one of my top three favorite themed doll lines I was lucky to design! The circus/sideshow theme allows you to create spooktactular, dramatic, over the top fashions,” she shared. “When we discussed bringing our glamour ghoul circus back to town, I thought, ‘We must bring in a most stupendous circus act with the most adorbs character that was not offered in the original Freak du Chic line! I know! Draculaura as our high-flying acro-bat!’”



So if you’re not quite a Barbie fan but relate more to the ghouls of Monster High, don’t feel left out; Draculaura really encompasses the spooky energy anyone might channel if they live that Halloween life all year. Shipman continued: “To create the Freak du Chic Draculaura fashion, I pulled inspiration from vampire b ats and classic, beautiful, circus act costumes! Draculaura wears a super shimmery eye-catching pink, black, and gold costume complete with a shiny pink bat-eared cap, harlequin foil cape, and a pair of sky-high, death-defying platform shoes.” We want this look for cosplay or in live-action for sure!

Speaking of live-action, io9 was also given an official sneak peek image to share of the upcoming Monster High 2. Here’s a look at the live-action Draculara, as played by Nayah. The film will drop on Paramount+ this fall.

This reveal comes as Mattel is hosting its third annual “12 Days of Fandom,” celebrating the toy company’s pop culture collectibles with exclusive releases—including Monster High’s Freak du Chic Draculaura—that will be available at the Mattel Creations booth on-site at San Diego Comic-Con next week.

