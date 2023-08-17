Apple TV+'s Monsterverse Series Has a Title and a Hello From Godzilla

Something big, furious, and ready to fight is coming to Apple TV+, and with any luck, it’ll be bringing like-minded friends along. The streamer has just lifted the lid on its 10-episode series continuing the story of Legendary’s Monsterverse, revealing the title—Monarch: Legacy of Monsters—and some first images.

First, here’s what this series is about... MONSTERS! Also this: “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga—spanning three generations—reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

Here’s the images, starting with Kurt Russell looking very intense:

Here’s Anna Sawai, looking with concern toward the sky, presumably at a looming monster (considering she and the school bus are also pictured in the top image alongside Godzilla):

And here’s Wyatt Russell, playing a younger version of Kurt Russell’s character:

The rest of the cast includes Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski; the series was co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directed the first two episodes. The show builds off the world established in 2014's Godzilla (itself spawned from the iconic Toho monster, who debuted in 1954), followed by 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire still to come.

Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a release date for Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters, but presumably we’ll be getting more details—and hopefully a trailer—soon.

