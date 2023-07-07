Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Television

Episode One of My Adventures With Superman Is Now on YouTube

Adult Swim has put the first episode of the newest animated Superman show up on YouTube.

By
Linda Codega
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Episode One of My Adventures With Superman Is Now on YouTube
Screenshot: [adult swim]

So I might have been a wee bit too critical with my first impression of My Shonen Adventures with Superman, as reviews—including our own—are praising the new show for its light-hearted, rom-com take on the Man of Steel. Now, you can watch Clark-kun for yourself, free on YouTube!

FULL EPISODE | My Adventures With Superman S1E1: Adventures of a Normal Man Pt. 1 | adult swim

As Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) starts his first day as a reporter at the Daily Planet, he finds himself entangled in danger before he even has a chance to settle in. He makes friends with Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olden (Ishmel Sahid), both colleagues at the paper, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to have an easy time keeping his super-identity a secret.

Watch
What Does James Gunn Want from His Superman Movie? | io9 Interview
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Randall Park's Favorite Superheroes
November 3, 2022
Will We See More of Uhura's Relationship with Spock? | io9 Interview
5 hours ago

If this episode hooks you in, you can watch My Adventures With Superman on Thursdays at midnight on Adult Swim; it’s available to stream next day on Max.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.