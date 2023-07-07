Episode One of My Adventures With Superman Is Now on YouTube

So I might have been a wee bit too critical with my first impression of My Shonen Adventures with Superman, as reviews—including our own—are praising the new show for it s light-hearted, rom-com take on the Man of Steel. Now, you can watch Clark-kun for yourself, free on YouTube!



FULL EPISODE | My Adventures With Superman S1E1: Adventures of a Normal Man Pt. 1 | adult swim

As Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) starts his first day as a reporter at the Daily Planet, he finds himself entangled in danger before he even has a chance to settle in. He makes friends with Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olden (Ishmel Sahid), both colleagues at the paper, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to have an easy time keeping his super-identity a secret.

If this episode hooks you in, you can w atch My Adventures With Superman on Thursdays at midnight on A dult Swim; it’s a vailable to stream next day on Max.

