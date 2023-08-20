My Animal Finally Lets Werewolves Be Gay

More often than not, queer stories with supernatural elements focus on the vampires. After all, biting hard enough to draw blood is just inherently erotic, and a lot of supernatural fiction tends to play up how being a dhampir can be sexual in some form or fashion. But for those whose taste skews a little furrier, it isn’t always easy to find a queer film or show about werewolves.



My Animal | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Fortunately, Paramount has you covered via the upcoming film My Animal. Directed by Jacqueline Castel, t he film stars Bobbi Salvör Menuez (Adam) as Heather, an outsider who’s forced to live on the outskirts of town with her family. Doomed to morph into a werewolf during every full moon, Heather eventually crosses paths with Jonny (played by The Acolyte’s Amandla Stenberg), a new girl who’s come into town. And that’s when things get very gay and complicated, very fast. It isn’t just that Heather’s falling for Jonny and straining under her family’s orders to not get close to people; the next full moon is incoming, and that couldn’t be the worst time to be a teen werewolf with a crush.

My Animal first screened at Sundance earlier in the year, and appears to have gotten decent reviews from those who saw it back then. For those who’ve felt the need to watch something that gay and supernatural, this looks to be up your alley, especially if you’re looking for something to add to your horror movie selection for September and October. The film hits theaters on September 8 in select theaters, and will be available to buy digitally the following week on September 15.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.