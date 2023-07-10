How Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa Embodies the Doctor on Set and in Person

Ncuti Gatwa’s press campaign for the new season of Doctor Who now includes a in-depth interview with Rolling Stone, where he goes into his personal connections with Doctor Who and how he balances his Black identity with the expectations of fans. Gatwa also reflects on how his childhood shaped his take on the character .



Much of the recent storyline for Doctor Who has explored the idea that the titular character is the last Time Lord after a war eradicated their people. Gatwa and his family settled in Scotland after fleeing Rwanda; he is a survivor of the Tutsi genocide. The experience helped Gatwa connect with the Doctor on a deeply personal level. “This person survived a genocide. This person fits in everywhere and nowhere. I am the Doctor,” Gatwa said. “The Doctor is me. I decided that I had to get this role.”

He’s also aware of the fact that he’s in a very special position as the Doctor. “I’m the first Black man to play this character,” Gatwa told Rumfitt. “The British press can be very mean. I just have to focus on the job and stay true to what the Doctor is: a mad scientist alien who has adventures and cares about everyone.”



Instead of ignoring the Blackness of the new Who, Gatwa didn’t want anyone to forget that his identity is also going to be a part of Doctor Who h istory. “The day Russell invited me to meet everybody, they asked me what sort of costume I wanted. I showed them this Ralph Lauren collection that was in partnership with Historically Black Colleges in America,” he says. “I love those pieces, they’re so preppy and so Black.”

There was a series of press images released in April that showed Gatwa and his companion, played by Millie Gibson, dressed in devastatingly cool ‘60s outfits. “Originally, we weren’t going to have the Afro, but Bella [my make- up artist] convinced me and I’m very glad she did,” said Gatwa. “It’s such a shot into the bloodstream. It’s a statement— t he Doctor is fucking Black.”

Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor will make his debut later this year.

