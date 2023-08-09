Neil Gaiman Won't Let Good Omens' Story End Like That

It’s been a few weeks since Good Omens s eason two dropped on Prime Video, and let me tell you the Aziracrow girlies (non-gendered) have been eating good and also sobbing into their meals for the past two weeks. I’m not going to spoil it, as the entire season dropped at once and I would like more people to watch the show, but what I will say is that it ends on an absolutely devastating cliffhanger. Emotionally speaking.



Neil Gaiman, the co-author of Good Omens (the book) alongside Terry Pratchett and the lead writer on Good Omens (the show), has always been active on T umblr. Naturally, people have been asking him about that ending—m o stly because Good Omens, for all the hype, hasn’t yet been renewed for a third season, and I will reiterate, the ending of season two is heart-wrenching. Gaiman had a lovely answer for one fan [poohbear0915] who asked:

“In the unfortunate event that Good Omens is not renewed for a season three, would you consider releasing a script book of what would have happened for the fans to read?

Neil Gaiman responded: “No, I’d write a novel.”

While nothing is in stone considering the current Hollywood strikes, and the fact that Prime Video has not yet released streaming numbers, that Gaiman is down to keep the story going is good news for fans who are simply tearing their hair out over that ending. But, you know what, Good Omens fans have been waiting for Aziracrow to play nice for nearly 33 years... we can wait and see what will happen for a little while longer.

Also, a humble request, Mr. Gaiman, if you do decide to write a s eason three in whatever format is most appropriate. I would love to see/read more about Gabriel and Beelzebub please. I love them and I think they are neat and very cool. Thank you.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the show being covered here wouldn’t exist.



