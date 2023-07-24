The Witcher's Season 3 Part 2 Trailer Hints at Geralt's Ending

After being split into two ‘volumes’ of episodes, The Witcher is back for a gut-wrenching season 3 finale. As Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier fight for the future of the Continent, elves, mages, and monsters clash across the fields of battle.



The Witcher: Season 3 | Volume 2 | Netflix

Teaming up with old allies from the mage’s college at Aretuza, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) find themselves separated as they attempt to save Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan). Don’t worry, the hapless bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey) also returns, even if he has the worst haircut I’ve ever seen in my life. As politics and treachery come to a head, elves and mages battle for their own place on the Continent amid inter-dimensional monster attacks.

The Witcher Season 3: Volume 2 includes episodes 6-8 and will debut on July 27. Episodes 1-5 are currently streaming on Netflix.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the show being covered here wouldn’t exist.

