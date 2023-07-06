We're So Ready for Barbie's New Billie Eilish Music to Wreck Us

The Barbie movie has achieved what was once thought impossible: get ting us even more hyped for it s release, as pop star Billie Eilish has announced her latest single “What Was I Made For? ”— w ritten for the Greta Gerwig film.

Yeah, she already did a James Bone theme. But this is Barbie! Barbie: The Album soundtracks the Margot Robbie- starring pink on pink adventure. After earlier releases of bubbly and plastic tracks like Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World ” and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night Away,” we’re excited for Eilish’s signature introspective lyrics in “What Was I Made For?”—someone’s gotta lean into Barbie’s existential crisis, after all . The track from Eilish and her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas is set to be released July 13 at 7:00 am Pacific.

In her post Eilish revealed in all caps, “WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO. GET READY TO SOB.” Music producer Mark Ronson (Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”) curated Barbie: The Album, assembling an impressive slate of artists to tap into Barbie’s world and some Kenergy too (Ryan Gosling has a song, of course).

Barbie and Barbie: The Album both get released on July 21.

