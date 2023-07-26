While the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 exclusives are pretty much all gone, here are some of our favorite debuts that dropped this past weekend that you will be able to buy in stores.

Advertisement

Get ready for spooky season with a Scream board game, Killer Klowns from Outer Space stuffies, and a preview of Loungefly’s upcoming line that’s sure to give you Goosebumps. And there are even more Jurassic Park 30th a nniversary drops from Amazon and RSVLTS. Click through to see what’ s available now at select retailers, and what’s coming soon.