All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon

Movies

Check out the latest pop culture lifestyle releases we saw at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, coming soon to retailers near you.

Sabina Graves
Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

While the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 exclusives are pretty much all gone, here are some of our favorite debuts that dropped this past weekend that you will be able to buy in stores.

Get ready for spooky season with a Scream board game, Killer Klowns from Outer Space stuffies, and a preview of Loungefly’s upcoming line that’s sure to give you Goosebumps. And there are even more Jurassic Park 30th anniversary drops from Amazon and RSVLTS. Click through to see what’s available now at select retailers, and what’s coming soon.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Loki x Hot Topic

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find in stores and online.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space x Syndicate Collectibles

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Syndicate works in association with Toynk, so check their site for updates.

Funko Games x Scream The Game

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find at participating retailers or online.

Funko Games x Avatar: The Last Airbender 

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find at participating retailers or online.

Funko Games x Spider-Man Something Wild!

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find at participating retailers or online.

Funko Pop! Yourself

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The in-person and online experience will allow anyone to create unique Pop figures of themselves and loved ones for any occasion via Funko.com and in-person at the Funko Hollywood and Funko Everett locations.

Loungefly SDCC Exclusives Still Available

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Find them for a limited time online.

Loungefly x Scooby-Doo!

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Coming soon; for more info check out Loungefly.com.

Loungefly x Goosebumps

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Coming soon; for more info check out Loungefly.com.

Loungefly x Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Coming soon; for more info check out Loungefly.com.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary x Tamagotchi

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Shop online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary x Amazon

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Shop online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary x Loungefly

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Shop online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary x Loungefly

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Shop online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary x RSVLTS

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary x RSVLTS

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: RSVLTS

Find online.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space x GeekiTikis

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: io9/Gizmodo

Find at participating retailers and online.

Frozen Culture x Back to the Future 

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Still available online.

Frozen Culture x Monsters

Image for article titled All the Best Fandom Fashion, Merch, and Decor That Will Be in Stores Soon
Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Coming soon online.

This roundup, which includes major studio IP, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

