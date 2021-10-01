The Canary Islands’ Cumbre Vieja volcano has a new lava feature. The volcano that’s been erupting for nearly two weeks saw a fissure open on its flanks on Friday.

The rupture has unleashed even more lava, which could join the already steady stream flowing into the Atlantic. As of Friday morning local time, two streams of lava were flowing from the fissure located about a quarter mile (400 meters) from the main crater. The lava streams becoming a lava river is a concern. But so, too, is the risk that new lava could pose to more populated parts of the island.