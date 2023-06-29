This July, not only will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny be playing in a theater near you, Harrison Ford will turn 81 years old. Suffice to say, when the actor who brought Indy, Han Solo, and Jack Ryan to life says this is his last time with the hat and fedora, we believe him.

But Indiana Jones is way too popular of a brand to let it just end, right? Well, when posed that question by Total Film, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy admitted that she knows there’s an expectation of something coming in the future, but that the company hasn’t begun planning it.

“We’re in a culture now where I think that [future projects are] an expectation from the audience,” Kennedy said. “They think, ‘Oh, that’s what’s going to happen next.’ Right now, we’re all just very focused on just allowing this to have its moment and its time and be complete.”

“And if we go on and do animation, or we carry on with Short Round— which certainly with Ke Huy Quan being so popular now coming off of Everything [Everywhere All at Once]— and Phoebe [Waller-Bridge], what a wonderful actress she is,” Kennedy continued. “So I would never sit here and say, ‘Never say never.’ But it’s not something that we’re in the midst of developing at the moment.”

So the takeaway here is there are no plans at this moment, but something could happen in the future. Which makes sense. However, what we find most intriguing about this quote is that Kennedy does acknowledge rumors of Indiana Jones moving to animation, and that she at least has heard about or contemplated a Short Round project. Whether or not either happen, or something with Waller-Bridge’s Helena Shaw— which would be the most direct idea coming out of the new movie— we’ll see. But, for now, Dial of Destiny is closing not just the chapter on Harrison Ford’s role, but the character brand.

