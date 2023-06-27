James Gunn's Superman Movie Has Found Its Clark Kent and Lois Lane

James Gunn has found his Superman and Lois Lane. Actors David Corenswet (Pearl) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) have been cast as the two leads of Superman: Legacy, which will be released July 11, 2025.

Deadline broke the news of the casting, which comes on the heels of a weekend of screen-tests during which both of the actors competed with several of their peers. Things happened very quickly after that as it was important to get the roles cast before a potential Screen Actors Guild strike later this week. Now, when it’s possible, casting for the film will turn to Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen.

Gunn confirmed the news, as he is fond of doing, on Twitter:

Corenswet is something of a newcomer, especially when it comes to big screen blockbusters. He appeared briefly as the projectionist in Ti West’s horror film Pearl, and on the HBO show We Own This City from The Wire creator David Simon. He’s had lots of smaller roles too, but he’ll carry on the tradition of being forever linked with playing Superman. Oh, and Wikipedia says he’s six foot four inches tall, which doesn’t hurt.

Brosnahan just finished the final season as the lead in the dynamite Prime Video show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Pallidino, for which she won an Emmy award for her performance. She’s done a ton of roles beyond that too (most notably in early seasons of Netflix’s House of Cards), but this is, by far, her biggest role yet.

Deadline’s report suggests, depending on the SAG strike, there’s a chance Corenswet and Brosnahan could show up at San Diego Comic-Con—but, we’ll see. Let us know what you think of the casting below.

