“What if?” is always a fascinating question. It lets us explore our imaginations in scenarios we’ll never actually see play out. Now though, you can see them play out in The Walking Dead universe and it’s arguably the most intriguing thing to happen to the franchise in years.

GameMill Entertainment and AMC just announced a new game called The Walking Dead: Destinies. It covers the stories of seasons 1-4 of the show (You know, when it was good) and lets the player make choices that change the direction of the story from what you saw on TV (and in the comics) years ago. Want an example? Here’s the announcement trailer with a big one, courtesy of IGN.

The Walking Dead: Destinies - Official Announcement Trailer

There you go. What if Shane killed Rick and not vice versa? Things surely would have been very, very different. And, apparently, the game will let you alter the course of the lives of not just Rick and Shane but Michonne, Carol, and Daryl too, among others. How exactly that works, whether you can keep save points to go back to and explore different storylines, has not yet been announced, but hopefully, you can jump around and not have to start at the beginning each time. Especially since it’s the entire point of the game.

Advertisement

Much like the show, you’ll start as Rick, waking up in an Atlanta hospital. Familiar early-season locations like the farm, the prison, and Woodbury are all in there. Beyond that, we still don’t know, but it would be cool if there were new places too. Who is to say Shane’s group follows Rick’s path, right?

To us, that’s the most fascinating thing about this game. Just how deep can it go? Just how badly can you mess things up? Do certain changes make things better for the group than they ended up on the show? All of this is why, more than a Daryl Dixon or Rick and Michonne show, Destinies seems like one of the best additions to the Walking Dead franchise yet. (Even if those graphics look like they came from a PlayStation 2 but hopefully they get better.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The third-person, action-based story game does not yet have a release date but it is in development for PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.