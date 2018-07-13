Screenshot: Drew Fairweather (Twitter/Gizmodo)

As you know by now, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team at the U.S. Justice Department issued an indictment against more Russian operatives believed to be involved in tampering with the 2016 election. The 29-page document names 12 such Russian military intelligence (GRU) operatives, details exploits involving the hacking and exfiltration of Democratic National Committee emails, and recounts some of the posts made through the “lone hacker” persona Guccifer 2.0.



One thing not contained in the DOJ’s indictment, however, is the phrase “shit-post.”



Drew Fairweather, an internet personality known for webcomics Toothpaste For Dinner and Married to the Sea, posted the following doctored screenshot to Twitter just over an hour ago, which claims GRU hackers were responsible for a variety of specific memes. Notably, Fairweather’s bio on the website also contains the following: “If I post news, it’s not real, it’s a fake I made.”

Many people who should know better failed to realize this before sharing Fairweather’s tweet.

Some who initially fell for Fairweather’s goof have since walked back their endorsements, using their gaffes to inform others not to make the same mistake.

For the record, here’s what section 48 actually says:

