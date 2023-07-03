One Piece's English-Dubbed Anime Is Coming to Crunchyroll

This weekend at Anime Expo, One Piece fans learned that the Japanese version of the upcoming live-action Netflix series will be dubbed by the anime’s original Japanese voice actors. Today, there’s even more One Piece dub news: the English dub of the anime will soon be arriving on Crunchyroll.

And by “soon,” we mean July 5; according to Crunchyroll, which debuted the 1,000th English-dubbed episode of One Piece at Anime Expo—yes, that is three zeroes—you’ll be able to find the Toei Animation fan-favorite dubbed in English on Wednesday of this week. It will “be rolled out in scheduled batches in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.”

Advertisement

Here are more details from a Crunchyroll press release: “English dub fans will be able to join Monkey D. Luffy and his crew’s adventures following the Straw Hat Pirates’ story up through the legendary Wano Country story arc. One Piece Episodes 1-964 of the English dub will arrive on Crunchyroll on July 5 along with English dub episodes 965-976 from Season 14 Voyage 7, which will stream for the very first time. New episodes of the English dub will release regularly on Crunchyroll moving forward as they are produced.”

That last bit is key for English dub fans keeping up with the beloved series, which is based on the screamingly popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, and which was first broadcast in Japan in 1999. ( Crunchyroll already has subtitled versions available.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The cast for the English dub is as follows:

Monkey D. Luffy voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard Carroll

Roronoa Zoro voiced by Christopher R. Sabat

Nami voiced by Luci Christian

Usopp voiced by Sonny Strait

Vinsmoke Sanji voiced by Eric Vale

Tony Tony Chopper voiced by Brina Palencia

Nico Robin voiced by Stephanie Young

Brook voiced by Ian Sinclair

Franky voiced by Patrick Seitz

Trafalgar D. Water Law voiced by Matthew Mercer

Kaido voiced by David Sobolov

Kozuki Oden voiced by Robbie Daymond

Yamato voiced by Michelle Rojas

Avast, ye pirates: that’s July 5 on Crunchyroll for all your One Piece English-dub needs, on the high seas or maybe just your living room. The live-action adaptation of One Piece premieres August 31 on Netflix.



Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.