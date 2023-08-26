One Piece's Japanese Cast Bring Nostalgic Joy for Remake's Dub Trailer

The live-action remake of One Piece is releasing next week, after what’s been a fairly consistent stream of trailers and previews for the show. Beyond adapting one of the hottest shonen stories out right now, a big draw for the remake is that it’s bringing in the anime’s Japanese cast to do the Japanese dub for the new show. While anime voice a ctors reprise their roles for all sorts of expanded media like video games or movies, it’s another thing to be doing that for a live-action adaptation .

Netflix has taken time in recent weeks to highlight the live-action Straw Hats, played by Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), Emily Rudd (Nami), and Zoro (Mackenyu Maeda ). But for those wondering what One Piece’s Japanes e dub will be like, the streamer relea sed a version of its Comic-Con trailer with the anime cast—Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy), Nami (Akemi Okamura, Zoro (Kazuya Nakai), Usopp (Kappei Yamaguchi), and Sanji (Hiroaki Hirata)— speaking over their human counterparts. None of the footage in the trailer is new, but it’s a fun (and also kind of surreal) bit of fan service that may enhance the show for longtime fans of the franchise. If the show gets future seasons, hopefully the other Straw Hats get dubbed by their Japanese actors to complete the entire set.

『ONE PIECE』予告編 【日本語吹き替えVer.】- Netflix Japan

Along with the trailer above, Netflix released another missive from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda. With the show so close to release, Oda’s excitement is palpable as he writes, “Onto the Great Pirate Era! Since it’s Netflix, you can watch it in your household or on your smartphone. But it might as well be a movie, so you should watch it on as big a sceen as possible, with the volume cranked up, and enjoy it as many times as you’d like!!”

One Piece comes to Netflix next Thursday, August 31.

