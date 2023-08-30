Final One Piece Trailer Still Doesn't Show Us What Luffy Can Do

At turns a ction-packed and emotional, One Piece is really working hard to convince fans that it’s going to do right by the manga. With some epic lines and Luffy’s non-stop positive attitude, the newest trailer—released less than a day before the series goes wide on Netflix— s hows the S traw H ats fighting Vice-Admiral Garp and the various rogue s’ gallery of the Grand Line.

The trailer is a great introduction to the world that Eiichiro Oda has lovingly crafted for over 20 years, but it holds quite a bit back. The biggest thing that seems to be missing from the trailer is Luffy’s powers—he’s a bit of a strange one, and the fact that none of the trailers seem to dwell on his abilities is fascinating.

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Eiichiro Oda, the series mangaka, is an executive producer and has been involved with and supportive of the adaptation.

One Piece will be available to stream August 31 on Netflix.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn’t exist.

