Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Space

Ouch! Jupiter Just Got Smacked By an Unidentified Celestial Object

An amateur astronomer spotted a bright flash of light on the gas giant, indicating a small impact.

By
Passant Rabie
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jupiter’s south pole as captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft.
Jupiter’s south pole as captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft.
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/John Landino

As the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter is not one to play with. That doesn’t stop wandering comets or asteroids from testing the gas giant, occasionally crashing into Jupiter due to its enormous size and immense gravitational pull.

Watch
What Is Planet Nine and Why Can’t We Find It?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
No Google AI Search, I Don’t Need to Learn About the “Benefits of Slavery”
10 hours ago
Hands-on: Lenovo Legion Go
Yesterday

An amateur astronomer caught a brief impact on Jupiter this week, appearing as a bright burst of light left behind by a small object.

Advertisement

MASA Planetary Log, an amateur astronomy account on X (formerly Twitter), posted a video of the impact that took place on August 28 at 12:45 p.m. ET (1:45 a.m. local Japan time on August 29). The event was confirmed by other amateur astronomers on X, who all reported seeing the bright flash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The object that smashed into Jupiter is likely a small comet or an asteroid. Jupiter is no stranger to these impacts. As a certified big boy, the planet’s powerful gravitational pull and its close proximity to the main asteroid belt put it in harm’s way.

The last recorded impact took place in September 2021, in which the object was of similar size to this recent one. But perhaps the most famous impact event took place in 1994 when fragments of the Shoemaker-Levy 9 comet collided with Jupiter with the force of 300 million atomic bombs, according to NASA.

This composite is assembled from separate images of Jupiter and comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, as imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in 1994.
This composite is assembled from separate images of Jupiter and comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, as imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in 1994.
Image: NASA

Luckily, Jupiter can shake these collisions off. If a similar sized object were to impact Earth, our planet would suffer a lot more damage.

Advertisement

Jupiter may actually play a role in protecting Earth, and the rest of the inner solar system planets, from these types of impacts. The planet either takes on objects that come near the solar system itself, or flings them further out away from Earth. The solar system’s gas giant certainly knows how to keep the peace in its cosmic neighborhood.

For more spaceflight in your life, follow us on Twitter and bookmark Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.