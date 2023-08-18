Disney+'s Percy Jackson Show Gets a Release Date and Teaser

These days, it seems like Disney+ has been deleting more shows than it’s adding. But yes, it is still adding them, and one of the biggest coming later this year is Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the hit book series by Rick Riordan, the show follows a boy who finds out that he’s the son of a God.

If that rings a bell it’s because either A) You’re one of the hundreds of millions of people who bought the books or B) Maybe you saw one of the two movies Fox made based on the character in the 2010s. Well now, it’s getting the full-court press, Disney+ adaptation which will debut on December 20. Here’s the first teaser.

We’ve Been Expecting You | Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Disney+

That’s Walker Scobell in the lead role, who you may or may not know from the Netflix film, The Adam Project. Besides his younger costars (Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri), Scobell will be joined by an impressive cast of guest stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Megan Mullally as Mrs. Dodds, Toby Stephens as Poseidon (Percy’s dad), Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Jay Duplass as Hades and the late, great Lance Reddick as Zeus, just to name a few.

This seems to be a show lots of younger fans are excited about and hey, that’s great. I hope it’s so good that the buzz boils up to a point where everyone on Earth is talking about Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Because, let’s face it, if it doesn’t, it could suffer the fate of similar fantasy Disney+ shows like Willow or The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts on December 20.

