See How Hurricane Idalia Pummeled the Florida Coast and Beyond

Extreme Weather

See How Hurricane Idalia Pummeled the Florida Coast and Beyond

The storm destroyed homes, flooded streets, and even dropped a tree on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' house in Tallahassee.

By
Angely Mercado
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Homes surrounded by floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Idalia in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August. 30, 2023.
Homes surrounded by floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Idalia in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August. 30, 2023.
Photo: Daniel Kozin (AP)

Tropical storm Idalia has made its way through several states since it made landfall yesterday and has moved on to North Carolina after leaving a trail of collapsed homes, flooded streets, and felled trees.

Advertisement

Just yesterday morning, the storm was a dangerous category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of over 100 miles per hour. But the storm was downgraded overnight and currently has maximum sustained winds of about 60 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The storm is expected to move out into the Atlantic Ocean today.

But this comes after it severely damaged homes throughout Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. The rain and storm surge also flooded coastal areas. And the Southeast is still feeling the effects of the tropical storm today.

“Heavy rainfall is expected across the North Carolina coast through this afternoon, when conditions will begin to improve,” an alert from the NWS said. “Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches across coastal North Carolina are expected during this period.”

The extensive damage has left hundreds of thousands of households and businesses in the dark. As of this morning, more than 220,000 customers across the Southeast are without power, according to data from PowerOutage.us. The worst of the outages are in the Florida bend, where more than 130,000 homes and businesses are currently powerless. More than 89,000 customers in Georgia are currently without power.

Videos posted on Twitter show damaged homes, debris, and even cars strewn about:

The hurricane’s passing over Florida also dumped a 100-year-old tree onto Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Tallahassee mansion. Casey DeSantis, the First Lady of Florida, posted a photo to Twitter that showed the large tree on the ground, half of it leaning against the large white house in the background.

A tweet from the First Lady of Florida of the tree that hit the Governor’s Tallahassee home this week.
A tweet from the First Lady of Florida of the tree that hit the Governor’s Tallahassee home this week.
Screenshot: Casey DeSantis/Twitter (Fair Use)

See how the hurricane plowed through several states in the slides ahead:

Want more climate and environment stories? Check out Earther’s guides to decarbonizing your home, divesting from fossil fuels, packing a disaster go bag, and overcoming climate dread. And don’t miss our coverage of the latest IPCC climate report, the future of carbon dioxide removal, and the un-greenwashed facts on bioplastics and plastic recycling.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 13

Wading through the floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Idalia

Wading through the floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Idalia

People walk up a flooded Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on August 30, 2023, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
People walk up a flooded Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on August 30, 2023, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Photo: Jason Lee/The Sun News (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 13

Debris left behind by the passing hurricane

Debris left behind by the passing hurricane

A local climbs on debris outside of Steamers seafood shack and bar after their waterside deck was damaged on August 30, 2023, in Cedar Key, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.
A local climbs on debris outside of Steamers seafood shack and bar after their waterside deck was damaged on August 30, 2023, in Cedar Key, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 13

Flooded RV park in Florida

Flooded RV park in Florida

An evacuated flooded RV park is seen near Keaton Beach, Florida, following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, on August. 30, 2023.
An evacuated flooded RV park is seen near Keaton Beach, Florida, following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, on August. 30, 2023.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 13

Floodwaters swallow cars in Myrtle Beach

Floodwaters swallow cars in Myrtle Beach

A car plunged into flood waters on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach on August. 30, 2023 after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
A car plunged into flood waters on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach on August. 30, 2023 after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Photo: Jason Lee/The Sun News (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 13

Flooded main street in Myrtle Beach after Hurricane Idalia

Flooded main street in Myrtle Beach after Hurricane Idalia

Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. was flooded on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. was flooded on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 after the passage of Hurricane Idalia.
Photo: Jason Lee/The Sun News (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 13

Debris and damaged cars after Hurricane Idalia rolled through

Debris and damaged cars after Hurricane Idalia rolled through

Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, on August 30, 2023.
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, on August 30, 2023.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 13

Destroyed houses left behind my Hurricane Idalia

Destroyed houses left behind my Hurricane Idalia

The remains of a destroyed building are seen in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, on August 30, 2023.
The remains of a destroyed building are seen in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, on August 30, 2023.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 13

Roofless house seen in Keaton Beach, Florida

Roofless house seen in Keaton Beach, Florida

The remains of a destroyed home built atop a platform on piles are seen in Keaton Beach, Florida, following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, on August 30, 2023.
The remains of a destroyed home built atop a platform on piles are seen in Keaton Beach, Florida, following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, on August 30, 2023.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 13

Salvaging personal items through the wreckage of damaged homes

Salvaging personal items through the wreckage of damaged homes

Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother’s home had stood in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia on August 30, 2023.
Jewell Baggett walks amidst debris strewn across the yard where her mother’s home had stood in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia on August 30, 2023.
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 13

Felled trees in Perry, Florida

Felled trees in Perry, Florida

Trees and power lines block city streets, on August. 30, 2023, in Perry, Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia
Trees and power lines block city streets, on August. 30, 2023, in Perry, Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia
Photo: John Raoux (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 13

Household items strewn about in Cedar Key, Florida

Household items strewn about in Cedar Key, Florida

Damage to Faraway Inn is seen on August 30, 2023, in Cedar Key Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.
Damage to Faraway Inn is seen on August 30, 2023, in Cedar Key Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times (AP)
Advertisement

13 / 13