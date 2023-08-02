Post Malone Has Acquired the One Ring

Peoples of Middle-earth, take heed: the One Ring has a new master, not dark but beautiful, and terrible as the dawn, treacherous as the sea, stronger than the foundations of the earth. All shall love him, and despair.



Or go about your business, because the One Ring of Power that has been acquired by rapper Post Malone is actually just the Magic The Gathering card of the One Ring of Power. Or, more specifically, the rarest card in Wizards of the Coast’s recent collaboration set for Lord of the Rings—a special serialized variant copy of the set’s card for the One Ring, of which there was just a single in existence.

Advertisement

After Magic: The Gathering—Tales of Middle-earth launched a little over a month ago, intense demand and speculation about this singular card drove aftermarket prices on the set to crazy prices, but it didn’t take long for the One Ring to be discovered. After all, it does want to be found. Just a week later, it was announced that an anonymous collector had acquired the card, and had it officially graded by the collectibles authentication company, PSA, and was valued at the time for around $2 million. Now, Malone has paid the price, and acquired the Ring for himself from that collector—Brook Tr afton, who revealed the purchase in a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, today.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale, Trafton wrote. “Post Malone, Magic: The Gathering, you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me.”

As far as we know Malone is not simply seeking to usurp the Dark Lord and instate himself in the lands of Mordor, where shadows lie—he’s just really into Magic: The Gathering. Malone previously revealed to the Howard Stern Show that he’d paid around $800,000 to acquire an artist print of Chris Rush’s artwork for the fabled Black Lotus card, one of the most valuable in the game, and more recently collaborated with Wizards directly on a series of cards inspired by his music for the company’s “Secret Lair” drop program.

Advertisement

What Malone intends to do with the One Ring now remains to be seen. Keep it secret, keep it safe, presumably.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.