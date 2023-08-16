Has Disney Found a Star For Its Princess and the Frog Remake?

Cast and crew talk about Poirot’s brushes with the supernatural in a new Haunting in Venice featurette. Get a look at the return of Shining Vale. The Hunger Games prequel reveals its lengthy runtime. Plus, Clark struggles with super hearing on My Adventures With Superman. Spoilers get!



The Princess and the Frog

According to purported entertainment insider MyTimeToShineHello, Disney is looking to cast Lupita Nyong’o as Tiana in a live-action remake of The Princess and the Frog.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

An official synopsis for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie reveals Mary Stuart Masterston has been cast as Josh Hutcherson’s “icy” aunt, Jane.

The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise) a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before. Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike’s nights at Freddy’s will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare. The film also stars Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes), as Mike’s icy Aunt Jane; Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1) as Abby’s caring babysitter, Max; and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream) as Steve Raglan, Mike’s smug career counselor.

In The Grip of Terror

Bloody-Disgusting reports the long-dormant British film company, Amicus Productions, will return under new management with In the Grip of Terror, a horror film “with a central theme of medical macabre” promising “to honor the classic studio’s legacy while forging a new chapter in British horror.” While details on the film’s story are currently under wraps, actors Laurence R. Harvey, Megan Tremethick, Jonathan Hansler and Michael Daviot are confirmed to star.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

According to a new listing on TheMovieDB, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes runs exactly 2 hours and 45 minutes long.

The Toxic Avenger

Legendary Pictures has released two teaser posters for its upcoming Toxic Avenger remake starring Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne and Taylour Paige.

A Haunting in Venice

The cast and crew of a A Haunting in Venice discuss the film’s supernatural element in a new featurette.

A Haunting In Venice | Haunting Mystery | In Theaters Sept 15

The Nun II

Warne Bros. has also released three new TV spots for The Nun II.

The Nun II - Origins - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

The Nun II - Discover - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

The Nun II - Protect - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

American Horror Story: Delicate

TV Line reports American Horror Story: Delicate will premiere Wednesday, September 20 on FX.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

StarWarsNewsNet credits Dave Filoni as director of the first and fifth episodes of Ahsoka, while Steph Green is credited for episodes two and three. Peter Ramsey has reportedly directed episode four, Jennifer Getzinger episode six, Geeta Vasant Patel episode seven and Rick Famuyiwa episode eight.

Shining Vale

Spoiler TV has images from the second season premiere of Shining Vale, airing October 13 on STARZ. Head over there to see the rest.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Clémence Poésy discusses Sister Isabelle in a new Daryl Dixon featurette.

Rick and Morty

A new teaser for the seventh season of Rick and Morty promises to resolve Rick and Rick Prime’s ongoing feud.

Rick vs. Rick Prime: Music Video | Rick and Morty | adult swim

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, Clark reveals what its like to have super hearing in a clip from next week’s episode of My Adventures With Superman.

