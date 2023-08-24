Rick and Morty Season 7 Finally Has a Premiere Date

After Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was dropped by Adult Swim in light of domestic abuse allegations, the network said the titular roles would be recast with a new actor. The recasting coincides with the show’s upcoming seventh season, and we’ve finally got a release date... but—as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue in Hollywood—still no casting news to report just yet.



Set your portal guns for Sunday, October 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim. According to a press release, “the seventh season of Rick and Morty will debut in over 134 countries in 38 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. The new season will also be available to stream in 2024.”

Advertisement

In other words, better keep up with your Adult Swim habits, or prepare to pay as you go, because the show won’t be hitting streaming (presumably Max, which like Adult Swim is under the umbrella of Warner Bros. Discovery) until next year. While Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen doesn’t address the recasting directly, it’s implied in his press-release statement, kinda sorta: “It’s happening. Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Being a little more direct is what passes for a season summary, at least for a show that isn’t fond of giving much advance notice of what to expect: “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

Rick and Morty, starring Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammar, Sarah Chalke, and someone, returns to Adult Swim October 15.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.