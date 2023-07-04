Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks

Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks

The parody musical featured in Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Hawkeye can now be seen at the Disneyland Resort.

Sabina Graves
Rogers the Musical
Photo: Disney Parks

Now open at Disney California Adventure’s Hyperion Theater at the Disneyland Resort is Rogers: The Musical. Perhaps one of the last things Twitter fandom made happen, the abridged musical history of Steve Rogers’ Captain America takes the corny parody seen in Disney+’s Hawkeye and expands it into a theme park-perfect musical theater sampling that really smashed our expectations.

io9 attended a media preview of the bite-sized musical at Disney Parks, opening for a limited time as part of their summer offerings. The one-act play is not only sweet relief from the sweltering sun in an AC’d theater, but a surprise delight that leans into full camp, with fun, heartfelt moments for all the Steve and Peggy Carter shippers. It was pretty much made to see how that love story comes back around after the events of The Avengers: Endgame, from their meet-cute heroic team-up in Captain America: The First Avenger. Taking inspiration from Alan Menken’s “Star Spangled Man” (as heard in Cap’s 2011 solo movie) and Disney’s signature “I want” songs, the show also features a history recap from Nick Fury (who sings!), love songs, and yes, the “Save the City” moment we saw alongside Clint Barton on Hawkeye—which is just as cringe but hilarious in the context of the show. It works!

Musical writer Hunter Bell ([Title of Show]) and songwriters Christopher Lennertz, Jordan Peterson, and Alex Karukas tap into more of Disney’s classic musical sensibilities in the surprisingly uplifting one-act parody, which finally provides the romantic ending we wanted to see in its depiction of why Steve made the choice to go back for his dance with Agent Carter. There’s a big moment I don’t want to spoil where Steve gets deeply introspective, which was beautifully done and could have so easily not worked—but again, this show is self-aware but thankfully in an earnest way and not ironically. The cast really came to prove this musical’s existence isn’t just a dragged out punchline from a Marvel Studios television show but a worthy Disney Parks musical moment that I hope expands past August 31, when it’s due to close.

Here’s a gallery of photos and videos from the show to give you a taste!

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

We’re going all the way back to the start of the first Avenger’s story.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Meet pre-serum Steve Rogers.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

When Steve met Peggy.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

We all know they’re meant to be. Steggy forever!

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Things are about to get interesting!

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

The transformation.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Wha-BAM! Presenting a Super Soldier Steve Rogers.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Yeah, we were disappointed he wasn’t shirtless to keep screen accuracy (of course).

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Captain America’s mascot era.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

He’s the Star-Spangled Man with a plan.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Yes, they showed the passage of time as if Captain America was walking through comic books. So perfectly meta.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

He’s Nick Fury and he sings!

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Clearly when Capsicle thawed there was a lot of catching up to do.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

There was a plaaaaaaaan!

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Avengers ASSEMBLE!

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Hulk SMASH!

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

And “Save the City” is now stuck in your head.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Hero poses.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

The good old days.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Steve meets old man Rogers.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

The ending we always wanted.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Foot-popping kiss time.

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

He can do this all daaaaay (three shows a day!).

Rogers: The Musical

Rogers: The Musical

Image for article titled Rogers: The Musical Succeeds From Screen to Stage at Disney Parks
Photo: Disney Parks

Rogers: The Musical is running this summer for a limited time at Disney California Adventure.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

