RRR is one of those movies you just want to bask in. To continually remember how watching it made you felt. And now you can do just that in the most adorable way possible.

One of our favorite artists, Scott C, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year with a mix of limited edition pieces first available at the show as well as timed editions available to order both in person and online for the duration of the convention. We’ll show you a bunch of them, but the highlight has to be what he’s calling “The Revolution Friendship Series,” a six-print, timed edition set featuring several of Scott’s (and our) favorite moments from the epic masterpiece, RRR.

“I am a huge fan of friendship stories and the ups and downs in the life of a true friendship, [and] I have never seen a friendship story portrayed in a film this epicly before,” Scott C said to io9 via email. “As monumental as the overall story was, I just had eyes for those two buddies and the incredible character and friendship arcs they endured. I couldn’t decide on just one showdown moment. I had to do the dance off and also the first true showdown between them as enemies, but then I couldn’t pass up doing one of the prison break scene with the buddies stacked on each other wreaking havoc. And how could I do any showdowns without including two of the most insane character intros I have ever witnessed in film? And I must do the final battle against the true lion. RRR is too enormous of a film to boil it down to just one or two incredible moments. It deserved the FULL GREAT SHOWDOWN TREATMENT.”

The series will be available to preorder on Scott C’s site starting at 9:00 am PST July 19, and remain available through midnight PST on July 23. As many as are ordered will be printed, and that’s it. It’s $125 for the whole set, which is five 5x5s and one 10x12.

Click the rest of the slideshow to see each of the images in close up, and also check out several of Scott’s other Comic-Con exclusives including pieces for The Last of Us, I Think You Should Leave, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and more, many of which are also available online.