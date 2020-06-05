Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 Reportedly Launching Aug. 5

Photo : Sam Rutherford ( Gizmodo )

With covid-19 having thrown a wrench practically every company’s product launch timeline, it’s impossible to predict when new gadgets might get announced. But according to multiple reports, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 in early August.

The latest rumors around Samsung’s upcoming phones come from Korean news site Dong-A Ilbo and noted leaker Ice Universe on Weibo, who both claim Samsung will hold a virtual event on Aug. 5. Ice Universe predicts Samsung will announce a ton of new devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Fold 2, a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, and the Galaxy Watch 2.

If the predictions prove true, this would be a blockbuster event that would combine all of Samsung’s traditional late summer and fall announcements into one—due in part to the cancellation or postponement of a number of major tech tradeshows, like IFA, where Samsung traditionally launches new products.

Following lackluster sales of the Galaxy S20, Samsung may be under extra pressure to recoup lost revenue, especially in a year that has already seen phone sales plunge overall . While Samsung has yet to reveal any official details about the Galaxy Note 20, Ice Universe and Ross Young say the Galaxy Note 20 will come in two versions, with the base Galaxy Note 20 sporting a 6.42-inch, 3245 x 1084 screen and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra featuring a huge 6.87-inch, 3096 x 1444 display.

But more importantly, both phones will offer a 120HZ screen with a variable refresh rate, which means that, unlike the Galaxy S20, the Note 20 will be able to dynamically adjust its refresh rate depending on content to better balance performance and battery life.

A side from an updated rear camera module and a smaller hole-punch selfie cam, based on product renders created from leaked by xleaks7 and Pigtou, not a ton appears to have changed about the Note 20's physical design.

T he Galaxy Fold 2 will be the follow- up to last year’s Galaxy Fold, and could show how far Samsung’s flexible display technology has come since the company released its first foldable in late 2019 . Then there are the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Watch 2, which should serve as timely updates to Samsung’s previous flagship tablet and smartwatch—the original Galaxy Watch will be almost 2 years old in August, so we’re curious to see what changes Samsung has in store for its wearables lineup.

If it happens, Samsung’s August event could represent an almost complete overhaul of the electronics giant’s mobile portfolio— even if some rumored devices don’t make it on stage , we expect it to be a critical event for Samsung.