Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event is Aug. 5, and We're Excited to See Whatever This Copper Thing Is

After months of rumors, Samsung has finally confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event is Aug. 5. Unlike previous Unpacked events, this one will be entirely digital , which means anyone can watch to see what the company will reveal. (Spoiler alert: It’s almost certainly gonna be a giant copper phone.)

You may be thinking to yourself, “Huh, didn’t Samsung just have a Galaxy Unpacked event?” Yes, yes they did. But that was in the Before Times: February, to be exact . Covid-19 hadn’t yet shut the entire world down , and to be honest I don’t even know how you remember that far back. I actually attended that Unpacked event in San Francisco and it feels like a lifetime ago. Taking a plane to attend a smartphone launch in a packed venue ? What a world.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip at that event, which was a cool and fun phone that apparently sold pretty well. But Samsung is rumored to have more phones in store for this year, including a Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and a Galaxy Fold 2 (or Galaxy Z Fold 2, because why not). The Note 20 models will deliver gigantic screens and styluses , as the Note lineup always does, but rumor has it they’ll have a few new features in store: a 120Hz display with variable refresh rate and updated cameras, for instance.

But we’re most excited to see whether Samsung has learned from its mistakes with the original Galaxy Fold launch and created a foldable follow-up people will actually want to buy. The second-gen Fold will almost certainly be massive, and we’re looking forward to seeing how Samsung has improved its display tech for its original foldable phone . T he first attempt was...not our favorite.

We’re also expecting a new tablet and an updated smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, next month. Rumor has it the watch will look like prior Galaxy Watches. Exciting!

Stay tuned for more details on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked, which kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.