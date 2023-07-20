Go Back To Distant Lands with Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

SDCC 2023 attendees got a chance to see a preview of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake during Max’s animation presentation of upcoming shows.

Showrunner Adam Muto and supervising director Ryann Shannon were on hand to premiere the trailer for the new series. Continuing the adventures of alternate universe Finn and Jake from Adventure Time, fans of Fionna and Cake will follow the duo on their own quest to restore magic in their lives.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake | Sneak Peek | Max

In the new adult animated spinoff Fionna, Cake, and Simon (the former Ice King now freed from the curse) set off on new adventures filled with self-healing and friendship. No word yet if Neil Patrick Harris and Donald Glover, who voiced the Bubblegum Prince and Marshall Lee respectively, will return to voice the characters from past one-off episodes in this series.

This was written during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered during SDCC 2023 wouldn’t exist.

