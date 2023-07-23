The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3

Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con had cosplayers out in full force in their pop culture best.

Here are io9's favorite looks, from Star Wars and Lore Olympus to DC and Marvel comics. The annual convention has been a non-stop celebration of all things fandom, with fans donning their casual to extremely detailed cosplay best.

Here’s Da y 1 and Day 2 of the best cosplay at SDCC 2023. And f or Day 3, click ahead for the gallery!

This cosplay roundup, which includes characters from major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.