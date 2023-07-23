The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3

io9

The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3

The crowds gathered at the convention center for another day of fandom fashion on parade.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
SDCC Cosplay day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con had cosplayers out in full force in their pop culture best.

Advertisement

Here are io9's favorite looks, from Star Wars and Lore Olympus to DC and Marvel comics. The annual convention has been a non-stop celebration of all things fandom, with fans donning their casual to extremely detailed cosplay best.

Here’s Day 1 and Day 2 of the best cosplay at SDCC 2023. And for Day 3, click ahead for the gallery!

This cosplay roundup, which includes characters from major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

42 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

43 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

44 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

45 / 46

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

SDCC 2023 | Cosplay Day 3

Image for article titled The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Day 3
Photo: io9/Gizmodo

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

46 / 46