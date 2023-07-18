The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Toys and Collectibles

Another Comic-Con is upon us, and as always, the convention exclusives are ready and willing to torture our wallets.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mattel, Penguin Random House, NECA, and Mondo

It’s a weird year for San Diego Comic-Con, as this week the show opens with a raft of absent studios and amid the shockwaves of an unprecedented labor movement in Hollywood. But the more things have changed for SDCC 2023, one thing’s stayed the same: there’s plenty of cool toys and collectibles con-goers (and in some cases, those of us stuck at home) can get their hands on.

Every year before Comic-Con begins io9 walks you through some of the best, and occasionally silliest, exclusive toys and merchandise you’ll find on the convention floor, and as the 2023 event prepares to kick off tomorrow evening with preview night, we’re taking a look at everything from Figuarts to Hasbro, from Mondo to Mattel, and many, many more. While this isn’t everything at the con, it’s a pretty good sample of what you can expect, whether you’re walking the floors yourself or waiting to see just how you can get your hands on some of these goodies yourself from the comfort of your own home.

Penguin Random House Worlds Star Wars Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade With Pin

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Penguin Random House Worlds

$50, available through wristbanded access at the Penguin Random House Book World Booth.

Mattel Masters of the Universe Revelation Motherboard

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mattel

$65, also available at Mattel Creations starting Friday, July 21 at 9:00 am PDT.

Mondo Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Print by Tomer Hanuka

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mondo

Online edition (left) will be timed, and cost $80; booth edition (right, LE 215), is $100.

Spinmaster The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter Model Kit

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Spinmaster

$30.

McFarlane DC Multiverse 30th Anniversary Knightfall Batman

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: McFarlane

Price unknown, available at DC’s SDCC booth.

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Samurai Turtles 4-Pack

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: NECA

$150, sold out online but available at NECA’s SDCC booth.

Bandai S.H. Figuarts Dragonball Z Super Saiyan Goku and Gohan 2-Pack

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Bandai

$90, also available through Premium Bandai.

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Chuckles

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Hasbro

Price unknown, available to preorder at Hasbro Pulse through one-time QR code provided at Hasbro’s SDCC Booth.

Hallmark Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Darth Revan Ornament

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Hallmark

$30, also available at New York Comic Con 2023 later this year.

Mattel Jurassic Park Hammond Collection 30th Anniversary Steven Spielberg

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mattel

$30, also available at Mattel Creations starting Friday, July 21 at 9:00 am PDT.

Mondo X-Men: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Logan

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mondo

$215, also available online from Mondo starting Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 am PDT.

Jazwares Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Storyboard Ships

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Jazwares

$20 each—X-Wing, A-Wing, and TIE Interceptor sets available.

McFarlane Spawn With Throne (Sketch Edition)

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: McFarlane

$80, also available online at Entertainment Earth.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Deadpool and Bob, Agent of Hydra 2-Pack

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Hasbro

Price unknown, available to preorder at Hasbro Pulse through one-time QR code provided at Hasbro’s SDCC Booth.

Gentle Giant Retro Jumbo Indiana Jones

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Gentle Giant

$120, also available at Gentle Giant.

S.H. Figuarts Dragonball Z Son Gohan and Raditz 2-Pack

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Bandai

$85, also available through Premium Bandai.

NECA Melmac Cosmic-Con Alf

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: NECA

$40, sold out online but available at NECA’s SDCC booth.

Mattel Hot Wheels Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler With Dr. Ian Malcom

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mattel

$30, also available at Mattel Creations starting Friday, July 21 at 9:00 am PDT.

Mondo Masters of the Universe 1/6 Scale Prince Adam

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mondo

$250, also available online from Mondo starting Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 am PDT.

The Loyal Subjects BST AXN IDW Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Loyal Subjects

$120 four-pack or $30 each.

Hasbro Star Wars The Vintage Collection Krrsantan

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Hasbro

$40, available to preorder at Hasbro Pulse through one-time QR code provided at Hasbro’s SDCC booth.

DC Comics Sandman Helm Masterpiece Edition

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: DC Comics

$750, only 25 copies available at DC Comics’ SDCC booth.

Mattel Mega Pokémon Magikarp Building Set

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mattel

$65, also available at Mattel Creations starting Friday, July 21 at 9:00 am PDT.

Loungefly Transformers Soundwave Cassette Pin Set

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Loungefly

$20, available at the Loungefly SDCC booth and on Funko.com at 9:00 am PT on Thursday, July 20.

Funko Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumanium Pop! MODOK

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Funko

Special shoutout goes to this particular horror. Available at the Funko SDCC booth and at Gamestop in the U.S..

And Many, Many, *Many* More Funko Pops

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Funko

Funko always brings a ton of Pop Vinyls to the con, and most are available through participating retailers outside of the convention—see above and below for more information on where to grab which figurines.

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Funko
Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Funko
Sideshow Collectibles Hot Toys Advanced Suit 2.0 Spider-Man and Upgraded Suit Miles Morales

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Hot Toys

Both available through Sideshow Con 2023.

Her Universe Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Hoodie

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Her Universe

Also available at HerUniverse.com.

Super7 Godzilla King of the Monsters Figure

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Super7

Available at the Super7 SDCC booth.

Mondo Cowboy Bebop Screenprint by La Boca

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mondo

Regular black and white at Mondo.com for $80; color variant exclusively at Mondo’s booth (LE 140) for $100.

Marvel Spider-Verse Spirit Jerseys

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Marvel

$70 each—Miles available Thursday, July 20; Gwen available Friday, July 21; and Spider-Punk available Saturday, July 22.

Kotobukiya Chainsaw Man Denji and Pochita Pins

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Kotobukiya

$15, available at Kotobukiya’s SDCC booth and at other summer conventions.

Hasbro Transformers Legacy War Dawn 2-Pack

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Hasbro

$50, available to preorder at Hasbro Pulse through one-time QR code provided at Hasbro’s SDCC Booth.

Super7 Power Rangers Black and Gold Dragonzord

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Super7

Available at the Super7 SDCC booth.

Mattel Hot Wheels Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary AT-ST

Image for article titled The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Image: Mattel

$30, also available at Mattel Creations starting Friday, July 21 at 9:00 am PDT.

