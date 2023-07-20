San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is officially open and, as usual, it’s filled with all sorts of goodies. The main convention floor is over 2 million square feet and no matter where you look there’s something to catch your eye. io9 hit the floor on preview night and snapped just a handful of the stuff that caught our eyes, from big displays to standout photo-ops, props, cool merchandise and more. But this is barely a scratch of the surface of what’s actually here. Check it out.