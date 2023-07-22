If you’re a Star Wars toy fan you probably already heard about Hasbro’s latest announcement. It’s going to release a mega, super, duper version of The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka though its Haslab program. If 8,000 people pledge $500 to buy the ship before September 7, it’ll be made. And considering as of writing it’s almost two thirds of the way there into its 47-day campaign, it will almost certainly happen.

Advertisement

If you go to the Haslab site you can see some awesome official images of this beast of a toy (the largest Star Wars ship Hasbro has ever created at this scale) but it’s hard to really put its size into context. That’s where we come in. One of the benefits of being at Comic-Con where the news broke is that we were able to go down to the Hasbro booth and actually look at this thing up close. And it’s impressive. What follows are a bunch of photos of as many angles as we could get in the raucous crowd of toy nerds. Check it out!