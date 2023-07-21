San Diego Comic-Con's Junji Ito Exhibit Is an Eerie Must-See

Thanks to io9, you can keep up with the news and reveals from San Diego Comic-Con online—but some parts of the fan event are best witnessed in person. “Welcome to the Ito-verse: The Junji Ito Experience” is one such example, but we captured a few images to help recreate seeing it up close.



“For nearly four decades, Junji Ito has been chilling, thrilling, and titillating fans of manga horror throughout his illustrious career. He is the master of modern cosmic horror and has been awarded four Eisner Awards, including the highly prestigious Best Writer/Artist award for Remina and Venus in the Blind Spot,” reads a press release from Viz Media. “With a plethora of nominations, including two Eisner Award categories this year, Best Writer/Artist for Black Paradox and The Liminal Zone and the Best U.S. Edition of International Material-Asia for Black Paradox, this exhibit is a celebration of his career ... Walk among the cosmic and the macabre and lose yourself in the Ito-verse. With over 100 works on display, this will be the largest exhibition of Junji Ito’s work in North America.”

As you might imagine, the original artwork is even more stunning than it is in his printed works—with tiny details and, occasionally, precise but perceptible corrections contained within the images. If you’re at Comic-Con, the exhibit is up through July 23 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, next door to the convention center, in the Torrey Pines Rooms 1-2 (it’s kind of tucked away in the hotel, but easy to find if you follow the well-placed signs).