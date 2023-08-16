Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in First Look at Netflix's New Anime Series

Did you forget that the characters from Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World—based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels—were getting their own Netflix anime series? Did you worry that something that sounds so cool could never actually become a reality? Fear not: it’s real, it’s got a title (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), there’s a trailer and first images, and it’s got a release date (November 17).



Oh, and it looks perfect. Here’s the trailer!

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off runs eight episodes, and stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. ( The movie cast, in other words.)

The executive producers-writers and co-showrunners are Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinsky (Edgar Wright is also among the list of executive produers). Abel Gongora directs, and the animation studio is Science SARU (DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story, Inu-Oh). The original songs are by Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game), which also did the score along with Joseph Trapanese.

Scroll through to see more images from what’s very clearly going to be one of our most anticipated streaming arrivals of the fall.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres November 17.