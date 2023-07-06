The creative team of comics writer Scott Snyder and artist Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire) are back with Duck and Cover, billed as “a post-apocalyptic adventure series with a historical twist.” io9 has a first look today!
Featuring colors by Marcelo Maiolo and letters by Bernardo Brice, Duck and Cover #1 gets a digital release July 11 courtesy of Amazon’s Comixology Originals, in conjunction with Best Jackett Press and Stout Club Entertainment.
“Duck and Cover is a character driven thrill-ride that blends elements of manga, 1950s Americana, and post-apocalyptic lore to create something truly unique,” Snyder said in a statement provided to io9.
Added Albuquerque, “Scott and I had so much fun following the decades of American culture and history through American Vampire, I’m thrilled to revisit the ‘50s in a whole new way.”
Here’s a story synopsis, followed by a sneak peek at Duck and Cover!
For generations, the threat of nuclear attack was always in the corner of their minds. Millions of elementary school students and teens were taught that “the flash means act fast. Duck and cover!” But what happens AFTER the blast?
The year is 1955, and teenager Del Reeves dreams of ditching town life for a life in movies beyond projecting them at the local drive-in. But when Cold War nightmares become a reality, Del discovers that the film genres he’d grown up watching are more real than he could have ever imagined. When a sudden nuclear exchange obliterates the U.S., only the children who hid under their school desks are spared. These teens now find themselves the lone survivors in a strange and wild new ’50s America.