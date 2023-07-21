Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering's New Doctor Who Set

Games

Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering's New Doctor Who Set

Drawing on 60 years of Doctor Who, the new Universes Beyond set features all new art inspired by from iconic moments across the show.

By
Linda Codega
Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast

Today, Wizards of the Coast has revealed the upcoming Doctor Who Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering set at San Diego Comic-Con. The sneak peek includes eleven cards and shows off about twenty additional piece of art. The set will be released in October, but is currently available for preorder online at Amazon or at your local game store..

The set will include four ready-to-play Commander Decks:

TIMEY-WIMEY (Blue/Red/White)

“Enjoy some fish fingers with custard with the Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors and their companions in thrilling multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.”

MASTERS OF EVIL (Blue/Black/rRed

“Battle as the baddies with this ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck featuring Doctor Who’s greatest villains. Each deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics that will help bring an end to the world’s greatest threat: the Doctor!”

BLAST FROM THE PAST (Green/White/Blue)

“Reverse the polarity of the neutron flow! Take a trip to the past, joining the first eight Doctors and their companions in thrilling multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.”

PARADOX POWER (Green/Blue/Red) 

“Embrace the power of paradox with the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors. Each ready-to-play 100-card Doctor Who Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics. With the Doctor and their companions at your side, you should expect the unexpected.”

There’s a lot of art pieces that have been revealed, so we’ve frontloaded them and you can look at the specific cards released towards the end of the slideshow.

The Valeyard

The Valeyard

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The Eleventh Hour

The Eleventh Hour

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The War Doctor

The War Doctor

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The Face of Boe

The Face of Boe

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Yasmin Khan

Yasmin Khan

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The Twelfth Doctor

The Twelfth Doctor

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Vashta Nerada

Vashta Nerada

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The Master, Multiplied

The Master, Multiplied

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Decaying Time Loop

Decaying Time Loop

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Reverse the Polarity

Reverse the Polarity

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Missy

Missy

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
K-9, Mark 1

K-9, Mark 1

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
City of Death

City of Death

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Me, the Immortal

Me, the Immortal

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The Flux

The Flux

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Rose Tyler

Rose Tyler

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Ecstatic Beauty

Ecstatic Beauty

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The Foretold Soldier

The Foretold Soldier

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Four Knocks

Four Knocks

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Time Lord Regeneration

Time Lord Regeneration

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Weeping Angel

Weeping Angel

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Adric, Mathematical Genius

Adric, Mathematical Genius

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The First Doctor

The First Doctor

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Death in Heaven

Death in Heaven

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Token: Alien Insect

Token: Alien Insect

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Token: Clue

Token: Clue

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Token: Dalek

Token: Dalek

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Token: Food

Token: Food

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Plane: Bad Wolf Bay

Plane: Bad Wolf Bay

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Plane: TARDIS Bay

Plane: TARDIS Bay

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Plane: The Doctor’s Tomb

Plane: The Doctor's Tomb

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
TARDIS

TARDIS

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
TARDIS (Variant Ar)

TARDIS (Variant Ar)

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Exterminate!

Exterminate!

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
Saga: The Parting of the Ways

Saga: The Parting of the Ways

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The Tenth Doctor

The Tenth Doctor

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast
The Tenth Doctor (Variant Art)

The Tenth Doctor (Variant Art)

Image for article titled Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering&#39;s New Doctor Who Set
Image: Magic The Gathering | Wizards of the Coast

The Doctor Who Commander Decks will launch October 13 and are available to preorder now online at Amazon or at your local game store.

