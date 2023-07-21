Get a Peek at Magic: The Gathering's New Doctor Who Set

Today, Wizards of the Coast has revealed the upcoming Doctor Who Universes Beyond Magic: The Gathering set at San Diego Comic-Con. The sneak peek includes eleven cards and shows off about twenty additional piece of art. The set will be released in October, but is currently available for preorder online at Amazon or at your local game store..

The set will include four ready-to-play Commander Decks:

“Enjoy some fish fingers with custard with the Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors and their companions in thrilling multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.”

MASTERS OF EVIL (Blue/Black/rRed

“Battle as the baddies with this ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck featuring Doctor Who’s greatest villains. Each deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics that will help bring an end to the world’s greatest threat: the Doctor!”

BLAST FROM THE PAST (Green/White/Blue)

“Reverse the polarity of the neutron flow! Take a trip to the past, joining the first eight Doctors and their companions in thrilling multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics.”

PARADOX POWER (Green/Blue/Red)

“Embrace the power of paradox with the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors. Each ready-to-play 100-card Doctor Who Commander Deck includes 50 new cards with Doctor Who-themed art and mechanics. With the Doctor and their companions at your side, you should expect the unexpected.”

There’s a lot of art pieces that have been revealed, so we’ve frontloaded them and you can look at the specific cards released towards the end of the slideshow.

