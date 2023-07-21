Good Omens Goes Behind the Scenes of Season 2 for San Diego Comic-Con

Pass into the after worlds with the Good Omens cast and crew in this new featurette from Prime Video, which is one of more than a dozen “exclusive behind-the-scenes videos” which will be available via Prime Video’s X-Ray. “If season one is a comedy about the end of the world, season two is a comedy about the beginning of everything else,” says showrunner Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens Is Back | Behind the Scenes With Cast & Creators | Prime Video

Good Omens stars Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, David Tennant as Crowley, Jon Hamm as Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Miranda Richardson as Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, Nina Sosanya as Nina, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Shelley Conn as Beelzebub. The first season was based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel, Good Omens, and season two goes beyond the source material while still remaining under the auspices of Gaiman’s graces.

The second season will be released on July 28th, and “X-Ray will be doing a special “For the Fans!” release post-launch on August 4, dropping 11 additional bonus videos that dive even deeper into the making of Good Omens Season Two,” according to the press release. This release will include “including bloopers, deleted and extended scenes, production graphics and easter egg trivia.”

All six episodes of Good Omens Season 2 will premiere July 28th on Prime Video.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the television show being covered here wouldn’t exist.

