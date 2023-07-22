All the Hasbro Marvel and Star Wars Toys Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Comic-Con may be more about movies and TV than comics some years, some times it’s more about comics than movies and TV (especially this year). But one thing it always is, thanks to Hasbro: a nightmare on your wallet for Marvel and Star Wars fans.



Advertisement

Day 2 of SDCC 2023 brought with it back to back panels from the worlds of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends and Star Wars action figure lines with dozens of reveals and looks ahead at what to expect in plastic form over the next year. On the Marvel side there’s a whole wave dedicated to the upcoming X-Men ‘97, the highly-anticipated continuation of the iconic X-Men animated series, new figures from the comics for the classic Marvel Knights.

Over in the galaxy far, far away Ahsoka’s impending arrival brings us a few new looks at toys inspired by the series—and, by that extension, a rightful celebration of Star Wars Rebels thanks to their appearances in the show, culminating in the reveal of a 3.75" figure-scaled replica of Hera’s beloved ship, the Ghost, as the next “Haslab” crowdfunding project. But Ahsoka wasn’t all that got the love, as Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian, Clone Wars, and more all got reveals too. Click through for a bumper look!