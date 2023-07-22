Star Trek: Discovery Prepares For One Last Ride In a New SDCC Clip

The end may be coming for Star Trek: Discovery—in March, word came that the series will wrap up in early 2024 after its fifth season—but plenty of thrills will be packed into its final mission. Thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, we have a new trailer that offers the best glimpse of season five’s treasure-hunt mystery since last year’s New York Comic Con tease.



At San Diego Comic-Con today, Paramount revealed the first extended footage from season 5, which sees Burnham on a wild chase as she finds herself in pursuit of some mysterious villains and their stolen loot. And things only get wilder from there, with Burnham going from hull breach to spacewalking on a mid-warp vessel, to... well, see for yourself (psst, international fans, check it out on Twitter).

Star Trek: Discovery | Final Season Exclusive Clip (SDCC 2023) | Paramount+

“I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of Trek with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans,” Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green said in March. “The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

The rest of Star Trek: Discovery’s cast includes Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira). We learned at NYCC 2022 that new faces for season five will include Callum Keith Rennie (Battlestar Galactica, The Umbrella Academy) as a fellow Starfleet captain—and Elias Toufexis and Eve Harlow as L’ak and Moll, fellow treasure hunters. Check out a new behind-the-scenes teaser for episode one below.

Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season is still expected to arrive in early 2024 on Paramount+.

This was written during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered during SDCC 2023 wouldn’t exist.

