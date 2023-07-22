Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 4 Trailer Teases New Friends and New Adventures

San Diego Comic-Con has been very good to Star Trek in recent years, and even as Hollywood labor movements mean the franchise’s stars are sitting out of the action in Hall H this year, there was still plenty to be excited about in Star Trek’s new panel—like a long awaited first look at the return of Lower Decks.



After an up-and-down season 3 largely left our Ensign heroes where they started the season, this latest adventure for the crew of the Cerritos looks to through a delightful wrench in the works of our quartet’s lives and friendships in the form of T’Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz)—the Vulcan scientist from season 2's incredible episode “wej Duj” whose curiosity annoyed enough of her fellow Vulcans to get her sent off to Starfleet.

Star Trek: Lower Decks | Season 4 Official Trailer (SDCC 2023) | Paramount+

(Once again, international fans can head to Twitter to see the full thing).

With a new fresh-faced Ensign to go with their more seasoned experience—experience that could see some of them rise through the ranks—our Lower Deckers are going to be in for a treat this season, even with a mysterious threat targeting Starfleet ships to investigate. Well, that and a run-in with the worst game ever made in Star Trek history.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 begins streaming on Paramount+ September 7.

