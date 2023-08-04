Show Us Your Baldur's Gate 3 Characters

The time has come—after six years of waiting, and three of those spent in early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally released on PC. If you’ve already started gathering your party and venturing forth, we want to see the characters you’ve come up with to venture into this latest D&D adventure.



While Baldur’s Gate 3—the latest in the seminal CRPG series, which last saw an entry released over two decades ago—lets you start the game playing as one of its primary companion characters, the option most people are probably going to go for dipping their toes into the world of virtual Faerun is a customized character, with a race, class, and identity of your own choosing. Case in point, when I finally booted up the game last night after work, I somehow managed to spend an hour crafting my Dragonborn:

Behold Kerrhylon “ Openheart” Lhukesh, a Red Dragonborn Paladin of the Oath of the Ancients subclass—or Lhuk to their friends. They enjoy finding ways to not have a Mindflayer tadpole crawling around their brain, long walks on the Sword Coast, hitting things with Warhammers, and being kind of dumb as rocks unless they can identify something vaguely religious about the place.



It was fun seeing just how extensive Baldur’s Gate 3's character creation system has grown since I’d last played the e arly a ccess build of the game—Dragonborn weren’t available then, and expansions to the roleplaying aspects and customiz ation to give your character a unique identity on top of a look was something that really helped me get into the head of playing my character, like I was actually rolling a new adventurer for a campaign instead of just playing video game dress up.

Whether you’re barely started in your BG3 adventure or already rolling your way across Faerun, share your characters in the comments below. Did you recreate a character you’ve played in tabletop D&D? Wing it and go with whatever you fancied? Or have you found a class or race you’ve enjoyed playing so much that you’d want to transfer them to the tabletop? Let us know the stories you’re making for yourself!



