Solar Opposites Season 4 Looks Like Its Wackiest Yet

Solar Opposites already got its stickiest business out of the way last month, announcing Dan Stevens would be voicing Korvo—taking over after Hulu cut ties with Justin Roiland—and releasing a clip that offered a sci-fi reason why the character suddenly sounded so different. Now, we’ve got a full trailer for the show’s fourth season.



Created by Roiland and Mike McMahan, and executive produced by McMahan and Josh Bycel, Solar Opposites follows four aliens who arrive on Earth after their own planet is destroyed—and find it to be either delightful or loathsome, depending on who you ask. The show also has some rather detailed subplots following the tiny humans who populate an ant farm-like society wedged into the wall of the aliens’ suburban home; last season also introduced the Silvercops, an intergalactic police force that’s poised for more side quests this season.

The official synopsis hints at what to expect—as does the trailer: “On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!” Also, road trips, rockin’ out, bizarre battle scenes, mummies, and excitement over buttholes. Who cares that there’s a new voice in this weird found family?

The main cast includes newcomer Stevens (as Korvo), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), Thomas Middleditch (Terry), and Mary Mack (Jesse), with a robust guest cast that’s included Tiffany Haddish, Christina Hendricks, Sterling K. Brown, Kieran Culkin, and many more.

All 11 episodes of Solar Opposites season four arrive August 14; there will also be a Valentine’s Day special—keeping up the tradition after the Solar Opposites Christmas and Halloween specials of years past—released in 2024.

This was written during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered during SDCC 2023 wouldn’t exist.

