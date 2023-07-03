That New Spawn Film is Still In Development, We Promise

Jason Blum’s Spawn remake is for sure in the works, even though there’s no writing happening due to the producers’ and studios’ continued refusal to bargain fairly. He says 2025—maybe. Regardless, I think we can say with confidence that Barney & Friends will be out before Spawn. Get ready to share the love, and spoilers.

Barney & Friends

During a recent interview with The New Yorker (via The Wrap), Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon stated the upcoming Barney & Friends movie starring Daniel Kaluuya will lean into “the millennial angst of the property,” focusing on “the trials and tribulations” of being a disenchanted adult who grew up with the character.

We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.

Spawn

Jason Blum also stated his Spawn movie is in “very, very active development” at Blumhouse and may see release sometime in 2025.

I would say you have a lot to hope for because it’s in very, very active development. What needs to happen is that my fellow friends the writers and the studios need to figure out their differences and get back to writing, but we’ve got a great group of folks putting it together, and my hope is that that movie — my prediction is maybe we’ll actually see a Spawn movie in 2025. No promises, but that’s my prediction.



Dune, Part 3

According to a new report from Deadline (via Collider), the third installment of Denis Villeneuve’s proposed Dune trilogy will be an adaptation of Dune Messiah.

Me, Myself & the Void

A stand-up comedian finds himself trapped in a netherworld between life and death in the trailer for Me, Myself & the Void, starring The Last Jedi’s Kelly Marie Tran, Akilah Hughes, and Jack de Sena.

ME, MYSELF & THE VOID Official Trailer (2023) Comedy Sci-Fi

Gattaca: The Series

THR reports Showtime is no longer moving forward with its Gattaca TV series from Homeland creators Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa.

Riverdale

Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, and Toni compete for the title of “Miss Teen Riverdale” in the synopsis for their July 19 episode.

AND THE WINNER IS… — It’s time for the town’s annual Miss Teen Riverdale pageant and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) each have their own reasons for entering. However, when Alice (Madchen Amick) doesn’t allow Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) to enter the pageant, the girls band together to make sure she has a fighting chance. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Aaron Allen & Chrissy Maroon (#715). Original airdate 7/19/2023.

Nancy Drew

Meanwhile, Nancy Drew hosts an emergency meeting at The Claw in the synopsis for “The Crooked Bannister,” also airing July 19.

SWITCHED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) sends a group text to the Drew Crew asking them to meet her at The Claw ASAP. Meanwhile, Ace’s (Alex Saxon) dad tries to get him to open up about Nancy. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes plans with Nancy to mark the one-year anniversary of losing her mom. Larry Teng directed the episode Teleplay by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette and Story by Sara Pearce (#408). Original airdate 7/19/2023.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Elsewhere, “truths” and “motives” are revealed in the synopsis for “Stories We Tell Ourselves,” the July 16 episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Truths are unearthed and motives are revealed as Maggie, Negan and the others travel further into the city’s depths. Airdate: July 16, 2023

What We Do in the Shadows

Colin runs for office in the synopsis for “The Campaign,” the July 27 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Colin runs for office, Nandor makes a new friend and Nadja reconnects with her roots. Written by Max Brockman & Shana Gohd; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Outlander

Roger discovers the Nuckelavee’s true identity in the synopsis for “Where the Waters Meet,” the sixth episode of Outlander’s seventh season.

Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands. Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious “Nuckelavee”.

Undead Unluck

A constantly-regenerating immortal with a death wish teams up with a teenage girl possessing a touch of death in the trailer for Undead Unluck.

UNDEAD UNLUCK | Official Teaser Trailer 2 | English Sub

Pluto

A detective investigates a series of murders seemingly committed by robots who implant a pair of metal antlers in their victims’ heads in the trailer for Pluto, coming to Netflix this October 26.

PLUTO | Official Teaser | Netflix

Good Omens

David Tennant shares a scene with Miranda Richardson’s brand-new character in another clip from the second season of Good Omens.

What’s The Point Of It All? - Season 2 Sneak Peek | Good Omens | Prime Video

My Adventures With Superman

Finally, the Kents introduce Clark to Jor-El in a clip from My Adventures With Superman, premiering this July 6 on Adult Swim.

My Adventures With Superman | Exclusive Clip | DC

