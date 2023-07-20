Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
A Venom-Packed Spider-Man 2 Trailer Just Swung Through Comic-Con

The highly anticipated Marvel sequel featuring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Venom and more is out October 20.

Germain Lussier
Image for article titled A Venom-Packed Spider-Man 2 Trailer Just Swung Through Comic-Con
Image: Insomniac Games/Playstation

San Diego Comic-Con is back for 2023 but, due to the writers and actor’s strikes, it looks a little different. Case in point, a video game had a panel in Hall H. A video game! But this, of course, is not just any video game. It’s a video game based on one of the most popular comic book characters of all-time and a sequel to one of the best games in recent memory. So where else but inside the legendary Hall H would Spider-Man 2 be?

io9 Interview: Oscar Isaac Was 'All In' on Moon Knight
The highly-anticipated sequel to Insomniac Games’ 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 will be available on October 20. We’ve already seen a few glimpse of what’s in store, including plenty of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Venom, but at Comic-Con, we got to see so much more. And now you can too.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Story Trailer | PS5 Games

We’ll have much more on the game soon, including thoughts from the panel an a sit down with some of its creators. And keep checking back for more coverage from San Diego Comic-Con.

This was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered during SDCC 2023 wouldn’t exist.

