San Diego Comic-Con is back for 2023 but, due to the writers and actor’s strikes, it looks a little different. Case in point, a video game had a panel in Hall H. A video game! But this, of course, is not just any video game. It’s a video game based on one of the most popular comic book characters of all-time and a sequel to one of the best games in recent memory. So where else but inside the legendary Hall H would Spider-Man 2 be?



The highly-anticipated sequel to Insomniac Games’ 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 will be available on October 20. We’ve already seen a few glimpse of what’s in store, including plenty of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Venom, but at Comic-Con, we got to see so much more. And now you can to o.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Story Trailer | PS5 Games

We’ll have much more on the game soon, including thoughts from the panel an a sit down with some of its creators. And keep checking back for more coverage from San Diego Comic-Con.

This was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered during SDCC 2023 wouldn’t exist.

